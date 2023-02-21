Hampden man charged in connection with Tire Warehouse burglary in Belfast

A truck belonging to Tyler Robertson of Hampden was found parked at the Yankee Clipper Motel containing several new tires matching the ones stolen, police said.

BELFAST, Maine — A Hampden man was arrested and charged in connection with a burglary at Tire Warehouse in Belfast on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a reported overnight burglary at Tire Warehouse at 152 Searsport Ave. at 7:14 a.m., according to a news release from the Belfast Police Department.

The suspect allegedly broke into a storage container and stole several new tires, police said.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., an employee reported seeing a silver Nissan truck on Searsport Avenue containing what officers believe were the alleged stolen tires.

Police then found the truck parked at the Yankee Clipper Motel located at 50 Searsport Ave. and determined they matched the stolen tires.

The owner of the vehicle, Tyler Robertson, was arrested, and police seized the truck pending a warrant, the news release stated.

Robertson faces a charge of theft having prior convictions and is being held on a $2,500 cash bail. His arraignment at Waldo County Superior Court is scheduled for April 14.

Police said Robertson's arrest follows other similar cases in the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask those with information regarding the Tire Warehouse theft to contact 207-338-5255.