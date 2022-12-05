Belfast police investigate 8 car burglaries at Waldo County YMCA

No one witnessed the car thefts, but video surveillance footage showed a white Toyota or Nissan compact SUV was involved in the incident.

BELFAST, Maine — Belfast police officers responded to a report of multiple car burglaries at the Waldo County YMCA located at 157 Lincolnville Avenue on Friday night.

The report of the burglaries described that eight vehicles were broken into between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., a news release from Chief Robert Cormier with the Belfast Police Department said Monday.

According to the release, no one witnessed the car thefts, but video surveillance footage showed a white Toyota or Nissan compact SUV was involved in the incident.

"The items stolen were typically wallets, purses, and other personal items found inside the vehicles and with most vehicles, the windows were smashed to gain entry," Cormier said in the release.

Surveillance footage did not provide a plate or description of the suspect(s) but has led police to believe Friday night's car thefts are related to similar theft incidents at the Down East Blue Hill YMCA that occurred over the past weekend, the release stated.

"At this time, Belfast Police are working with several Law Enforcement agencies in the Midcoast area in [an] attempt to identify the suspects or locate their vehicle," Cormier wrote in Monday's release. "We are also sharing the information across New England to see if other states are experiencing similar thefts."

Police asked in the release if anyone has information regarding this case to contact the Belfast Police Department by calling 207-338-2040, or by emailing Det. Sgt. Fitzpatrick at d.fitzpatrick@belfastmepd.org.