Bangor’s comprehensive plan moves to phase three

The 2022 comprehensive plan addresses key issues that the city plans to work on over the coming years.

BANGOR, Maine — The City of Bangor is looking at what works in the city and what needs to be worked on.

On Wednesday, Bangor moved to phase three of its 2022 comprehensive plan.

It released a draft outlining the city’s vision statement and goals, all of which came from reviewing public comments and input from city staff.

Fourteen key themes were identified in the draft, including issues surrounding housing in Bangor, addressing homelessness, and maintaining city infrastructure.

The draft will serve to encourage discussion in the coming weeks during public and internal comments on the key issues.

“Once we’ve received comments from people over the next couple weeks, then we will fine-tune that document. And then, we will use that to create more policy statements [and] more specific action items. You know it is great to say, ‘We want to fix housing.’ Well, the action steps say, ‘This is how we are going to do it.’” Anne Krieg, planning officer for Bangor, said.

Now that the Comprehensive Plan draft has been released, public comment will be held on Tuesday.