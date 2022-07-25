Bangor to consider banning flavored tobacco sales for 2nd time

Earlier this year, due to a procedural error, the Bangor City Council repealed an ordinance that would have banned flavored tobacco sales in the city.

BANGOR, Maine — Last fall, Bangor became the first municipality in Maine to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products. This May, however, city councilors had to repeal the ordinance before it took effect because of a procedural error.

City officials said they were required to give businesses at least 30-days' notice of the ban, which they reported did not happen. The notice requirement is necessary for municipalities implementing stricter policies than state law.

At Monday's Bangor City Council meeting, councilors are expected to hold a first reading of the new flavored tobacco ban ordinance.

According to the meeting's agenda, the ordinance amends the Code of the City of Bangor to ban the sale, display, marketing, and advertising of flavored tobacco products.

The ordinance also imposes a fine between $50 and $100 for the first violation within a 24-month period and $300 and $1,000 for each subsequent offense within those 24 months.

From there, the ordinance goes to the city's Government Operations Committee on Tuesday, Aug. 2, when members of the public are set to have a chance to voice their thoughts on the proposed ban.

Then, the following Monday, Aug. 8, the ordinance goes back to the city council. Members are expected to hold a vote after the public gets a final opportunity to comment.

"I don't know," Bangor City Council Chair Rick Fornier said when asked if he thinks the ordinance will pass. "There’s a split between some of the councilors right now. I think a lot of the councilors feel this is a state issue and not so much a Bangor issue."

If Bangor votes to pass the ordinance, it would join Portland and Brunswick, which also have bans that took effect June 1.

To watch Monday's Bangor City Council meeting, click here.