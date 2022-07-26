Stevie Nicks to perform in Bangor, Maine and Mansfield, Mass. in September 2022

Nicks is set to perform at Maine Savings Amphitheater on Sept. 22. Before that, she'll be in Mansfield, Mass., on Sept. 19.

BANGOR, Maine — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks is set to perform in Bangor in September.

Nicks will be at Maine Savings Amphitheater on Sept. 22. Before that, she'll be in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 19.

Tickets for the Bangor show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 29.

These new shows are among 12 autumn dates Nicks recently added to her 2022 tour. Both shows will also feature singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton.

Nicks has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards as a solo artist, and she also won two Grammys as a member of Fleetwood Mac. She has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, with Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist.

Maine Savings Amphitheater, formerly known as Darlings Waterfront Pavilion, underwent significant renovations prior to the 2022 concert season. The changes to the venue include elevated seating for premium ticket holders, permanent bathrooms and concession stands, and better sloping of the lawn to improve visibility.

"The concerts and all of the events that we hold here in Bangor are a huge factor in the economy," Tanya Emery, Bangor's director of community and economic development, told NEWS CENTER Maine in 2020. "They bring people in from not just the greater Bangor area but all over the state -- the Atlantic provinces, New England. We’ve really become a destination."

For a full list of concerts coming to the Bangor waterfront, click here.