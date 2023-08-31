Man, 32, dies at Penobscot County Jail

An initial investigation by Bangor Police Department detectives indicated he died from a serious medical event rather than an overdose or suicide, officials said.

BANGOR, Maine — A man being held in the Penobscot County Jail died Wednesday.

James Mylen, 32, of Winterport was found unresponsive around 2:45 a.m. by a correctional office in a bathroom area of a cell block during a routine population check, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

"Correctional staff and medical personal immediately started basic life support efforts. Bangor Rescue responded and continued with lifesaving procedures. The 32-year-old male did not survive," the sheriff's office said.