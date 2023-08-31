x
Bangor

Man, 32, dies at Penobscot County Jail

An initial investigation by Bangor Police Department detectives indicated he died from a serious medical event rather than an overdose or suicide, officials said.
BANGOR, Maine — A man being held in the Penobscot County Jail died Wednesday.

James Mylen, 32, of Winterport was found unresponsive around 2:45 a.m. by a correctional office in a bathroom area of a cell block during a routine population check, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

"Correctional staff and medical personal immediately started basic life support efforts. Bangor Rescue responded and continued with lifesaving procedures. The 32-year-old male did not survive," the sheriff's office said.

An initial investigation by Bangor Police Department detectives indicated Mylen died from a serious medical event rather than an overdose or suicide, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation remains active, and the sheriff's office said no other information would be shared at this time.

