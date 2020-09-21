York County Jail inmate dies at Maine Medical Center after complaining about a medical issue

The sheriff's office said the inmate’s passing was attended by medical personnel. An autopsy is pending.

ALFRED, Maine — The York County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate of the York County Jail died Sunday afternoon.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the inmate complained of a medical issue and was transported to a local hospital. Later that evening, he was moved to the Maine Medical Center where he passed away at around noon on Sunday.

The sheriff's office said the inmate’s passing was attended by medical personnel. An autopsy is pending.

Maine State Police, the Maine Department of Corrections, and the State Medical Examiner were notified.