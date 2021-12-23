Convict who raped, murdered child dies in Maine prison

Milton Wallace of Springvale died at the age of 82, officials said.

AUBURN, Maine — A man serving a life sentence in prison for raping and murdering an eight-year-old died Thursday, officials say.

Milton Wallace of Springvale died around 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Department of Corrections. He was sentenced in 1973.

Wallace (and another inmate named Arnold Freeman Nash) escaped in the early 1980s and were on the run for 22 days.

Former Waldo County Sheriff John Ford said there were hundreds of state troopers, game wardens, and 20 canines searching for Nash and Wallace near Moody Mountain in Searsmont. Authorities said it was part of, at the time, Maine's most extensive search; the 'Moody Mountain Manhunt.'

Ford said he was even held at gunpoint by the two during the search. Thankfully he was not injured and the two were brought into custody without incident.

