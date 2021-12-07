Pearl Harbor memorial ceremony held in Bangor

Tuesday's ceremony took place on the Willard Orr Footbridge, which was rededicated this year to the only Bangor resident killed during the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

BANGOR, Maine — Veterans and others gathered Tuesday in downtown Bangor to mark the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and to honor the veterans lost that day.

The Bangor High School Band and JROTC helped lead a memorial ceremony on the Willard Orr Footbridge, which was rededicated earlier this year to the only Bangor resident killed during the attacks in 1941.

Organizers say the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day pays homage to the nearly 2,400 lives lost and 1,178 injured.