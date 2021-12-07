Woman hit by car and killed while walking with young son along Topsham road

Police said the woman was taken by Life Flight of Maine to Central Maine Medical Center, where she died. The driver was taken to Maine Medical Center.

TOPSHAM, Maine — A 38-year-old woman was hit by a car and killed as she walked with her six-year-old son along Maine State Route 196 Tuesday morning.

The woman, whose name was not released, was headed east on Route 196 just before 10:30 a.m. when she was hit by a 2006 Subaru Impreza, also traveling east, Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan said in a news release.

The woman's son was not hit or physically injured, Hagan said.

The woman was taken by Life Flight of Maine to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where she died.

The 35-year-old driver of the Impreza was taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver's name has not yet been released.

The Brunswick Police Department and Maine State Police assisted at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. No additional information was immediately released.

Topsham police ask anyone with information about the crash to call Topsham Police Lt. Lucas Shirland at 207-725-4337.