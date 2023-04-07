Bangor pool sees donation from Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation

The Friends group hopes to raise $160,000 for improvements for the community pool.

BANGOR, Maine — The Friends of Dakin Pool are looking to fundraise to improve Dakin Pool in Bangor and have already received a generous donation from a friendly face in town.

The Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation has already donated $25,000 to the friends for their efforts.

A spokesperson from the foundation says "they made the donation because as longtime supporters of the Dakin Pool, they wanted to be sure it continues to be open for the kids of Bangor."

The friends hope to raise $160,000 for their "Jump In!" campaign, which aims to improve the pool through repairs and investments.

That money will go towards improvements like replacing the slide, repairing the pool house and for future projects.

Donations will also help pay for lifeguards, kid's swim fees and pool exercise programs.

Vice President of the friends and Senator Joe Baldacci says he's excited to help keep the pool running for Bangor to continue to enjoy.

"We're going to be working with the city in terms of capital improvements, for the liner and maybe expanding the pool and making some other improvements," Baldacci said.

"This has been a long-term effort to make capital improvements at this pool and to make it bigger and more accessible."

Correction: An earlier version of this story mentioned the campaign's total goal was to raise $18,000. The campaign hopes to raise $160,000 in total, with $18,000 in capital investments.