Bangor pool reopens amid lifeguard shortage

The Bangor and Brewer Parks and Recreation departments have collaborated to staff Bangor's Dakin Pool for evening swim hours.

BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor announced Wednesday afternoon that the Dakin Pool is set to reopen on July 12 for evening swim hours, according to a press release.

The pool's reopening comes after a necessary closure confirmed in late June due to lifeguard shortages — a small reflection of a state-wide problem.

The Bangor and Brewer Parks and Recreation departments worked together to staff Bangor's Dakin Pool by adding members from the Brewer lifeguard staff to Bangor's existing numbers.

"The collaboration is a great example of the two cities working together to share resources when needed," the release states.

Evening swim hours are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday beginning July 12.

Admission costs $0.50 for children 16 and under and $1 for ages 17 and over.

Bangor's second outdoor pool, the Beth Pancoe Municipal Aquatic Center, opened June 27 for afternoon and evening swim hours.

The release states that swim times will remain contingent upon staff availability for both the Dakin and Beth Pancoe pools.