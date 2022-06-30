Maine state park lifeguards get enhanced rescue training due to staff shortage

Some state parks have no lifeguards at all, and haven't since Memorial Day.

POPHAM BEACH, Maine — Lifeguards at state parks are getting enhanced rescue training as Maine deals with a lifeguard shortage that has forced some cities and towns to close some swimming areas.

The Maine State Parks Lifeguard coordinator called this recent class the worst recruitment numbers in five seasons.

Six out of the 11 state parks have no lifeguards as of Thursday: Reid State Park, Damariscotta Lake, Range Pond, Lake St. George, Peaks Kenney, and Mount Blue.

The shortage comes from a combination of factors: the pandemic prevented people from getting recertified, and fewer people are applying for the jobs than in years past, Maine State Parks Lifeguard coordinator Sean Vaillancourt said.

In addition to the $16.08 per hour starting pay, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry will reimburse lifeguards' recertification costs provided that they remain working for the state for the full summer.

"It's been a challenge across the board. We're fortunate here at Popham that we have almost a full crew, but it wasn't easy and we're definitely in need of a lot of lifeguards across the state," Vaillancourt said.

To handle the shortage, each lifeguard is getting more medical and rescue training, according to Popham Beach lifeguard supervisor Wes McKenna. He said they train for the first hour of their shifts every day.

"The caliber of guards that we have here is very high so we're able to make it work with a shorter staff," McKenna said.

McKenna is returning for his eighth season as a lifeguard. He said that a near drowning incident during his first ever week as a lifeguard convinced him that this was the job for him. He is also an EMT in Camden.

"Being able to help — it just kind of stuck with me," he said. "If I can help people in a place I'm really passionate about, I'm going to do it."

He is trying to impress that same sense of urgency on his fellow lifeguards, as they trained in mid-June during the Lifeguard Academy, which involved water rescues.

"The closer we can simulate the real thing, the better it is when the actual thing happens," McKenna said.

The state parks still need 28 guards:

Popham Beach: 2

Reid State Park: 6 (no guards currently signed up)

Crescent Beach: 3

Damariscotta Lake: 3 (no guards)

Sebago Lake: 4

Range Pond: 4 (no guards)

Lake St. George: 2 (no guards)

Peaks Kenney: 2 (no guards)

Mt. Blue: 2 (no guards)

The state parks are not the only places facing problems.

The city of Portland closed Reiche School's pool for the summer because of lack of staff. Aquatics Director Colleen LePage said she has about half of the staff she needs. Normally, she has 30 to 40 lifeguards and swim instructors, she said, leaving her to fill in.

"We are in dire straits," LePage said. "We are desperate for staff. Just not as many people are interested and then you couldn't train."

COVID-19 exacerbated a years-long problem. The state already faced a lifeguard shortage, but the pandemic took away training and recertification opportunities in an industry that requires close contact. LePage said she had to get creative with training, including bringing in mannequins for rescues.

"Whether there's COVID or not, you have to act. If someone's having a heart attack, you're going to have to give CPR," LePage said.

The U.S. Lifeguard Association's number one tip for water safety is to swim near a lifeguard. That's hard to do if the chairs are empty.

In Bangor, the parks and recreation department has a similar problem.

The department announced until further notice, the Dakin Pool will remain closed.

"I've been here for fourteen years, this is the first time we've ever had a shortage of lifeguards to this extent," Debbie Gendreau, Bangor Parks and Rec. assistant director, said.

"Like many agencies and organizations that operate aquatic facilities or waterfront/beach areas, we are struggling to find lifeguards. It’s been a challenge for a few years now, but seems to be the worst this year than it ever has been," parks and recreation director Tracy Willette said in an e-mail.

He said the city typically hires 25 to 30 lifeguards each year, but only has about half that number hired.

"We are still hopeful that changes," he wrote.

The city has two outdoor municipal pools. The Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center features two waterslides, a zero-entry kids area as well as a lap-swim area. The Dakin Pool is a smaller pool and varies in depth from three feet to six feet. The city staffs both pools with lifeguards whenever they are open.

