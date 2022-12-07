Dakin Pool reopens for the first time this summer

Bangor is now able to open both city pools this summer with the help of lifeguards from Brewer.

BANGOR, Maine — For the first time this season, both pools in Bangor are open for people to cool off.

The city, facing a lifeguard shortage, found a solution to open Dakin Pool on Pine Street.

Just a few weeks ago, the city announced Dakin Pool would not open this summer due to a lack in staffing. After public comment and suggestions at a city council meeting, Bangor looked to its neighbor for help.

"What we did is we went over to our sister city over in Brewer, and they have certified lifeguards," Bangor's Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation, Debbie Gendreau, said. "We talked to them and we hired them part-time to help on the evenings, and sometimes on weekends, when we are struggling with staff."

Gendreau said Bangor has 18 staff members for Bangor pools. Meanwhile across the river, Brewer has seven lifeguards willing to help.

Bangor hired those lifeguards for part-time work. Gendreau said if the guards want some extra hours, they're more than welcome to go to Bangor to help with their shortage.

"With Bangor's situation, it just worked out there were a few extra hours where they could go and give them a hand," Mike Martin, Brewer's Director of Parks and Recreation said. "In a situation where we can maintain, it's nice for the other one to be able to get up and running."

After a push from the community to reopen the Dakin Pool this summer, Gendreau said community members are grateful to see the city's efforts.

"People were just appreciative that we are trying and doing our best to resolve this issue," Gendreau said.

With the added staff, Dakin Pool and the Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center were both open for the first time this season Tuesday evening.

Senator Joe Baldacci was an outspoken advocate at Bangor's city council meeting.

"[I'm] happy that the city took this positive step. But we have more work to do for next year. The New Friends is working to raise money to give scholarships to attract life guards, and to help the city better maintain and promote the facility," Senator Baldacci said. "It is important for kids in all parts of Bangor to have some decent recreational opportunities."

Dakin Pool will be open Monday through Thursday evenings from 6-7:30 p.m. Across town, the Beth Pancoe Municipal Aquatic Center is open seven days a week from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday and for evening swim Monday through Friday from 6-7:30 p.m.

Both Bangor pools have an admission fee.