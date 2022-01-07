Bangor man accused of stealing catalytic converters from cars at Main Street Garage

Officials said a Bangor resident reported around 6:20 a.m. that someone was 'cutting off' catalytic converters from vehicles parked at 469 Main St.

BANGOR, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired Nov. 26, 2021.

A Bangor man is accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at an auto shop in Bangor Friday morning.

Benjamin Deane, 41, has been charged with two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of felony theft, and one count of violation of bail, according to a release from Bangor police.

Police said Deane also had three warrants out for his arrest at the time for:

criminal trespass, theft, and drug possession

operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license

drug possession and violation of conditions of release

Officials said a Bangor resident reported around 6:20 a.m. that someone was "cutting off" catalytic converters from vehicles parked at 469 Main St., which is Main Street Garage.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, but they found Deane behind a nearby business with two catalytic converters, according to Friday's release.

The owner of Main Street Garage told NEWS CENTER Maine the two converters are valued at $2,750. He said he bought two new converters after Friday morning's incident because the converters that were recovered are being held by Bangor police as evidence.

Deane was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.