Bangor men charged after allegedly cutting converters from truck

Police say the damage totals about $3,200.

BANGOR, Maine — Two men were charged with theft Friday after allegedly trying to steal car converters.

According to police, an employee arriving for work at 195 Thatcher St. scared off two men believed to be trespassing on the property.

One of the men allegedly ran from behind the business's work truck before both men drove off in a gray SUV. That vehicle was later stopped by officers.

An investigation found that one of the catalytic converters on the work truck had been cut off, and a second one had been cut but not fully removed. Officers arrested the two men, Tanner Hartford, 42, and Justin Moulton, 38.

Both men were charged with aggravated criminal mischief, felony theft, and possession of burglar's tools.

Hartford, who was on bail at the time of the arrest, was also charged with violation of conditions of release.