BANGOR, Maine — Friends of Jason Moody filled the courtroom when Donald Galleck pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to Moody's death.

Moody's friends are not happy with this plea.

"Eight years is hardly a trade for a man's life who was trying to get you a place to stay for the night," Robert Kearns, a friend of Moody said. "To us, we don't think the prosecution has listened to all the witnesses and we think it's totally unacceptable."

"When you walk or drive on that street. On Center Street and Cumberland Street. It's very painful," another one of Moody's friends, Shannon Denbow said.

Galleck said to the court that he was pleading guilty because of a plea deal he and his attorneys made with the state attorneys.

State prosecutor, Don Macomber told the court that Moody's family is unhappy with the state's recommendation and plans to address the court themselves, likely during sentencing.

The plea deal between the state and defense came about Wednesday.

"We had a settlement conference yester and we reached this agreement and then we started the first step by Mr. Galleck pleading guilty today," defense attorney, Hunter Tzovarras said. "We expect an eight-year sentence, yes."

Tzovarras added that Galleck is 'not happy'

"He's sad that someone has lost his life. He does think it's a fair resolution under the circumstances so he is glad about that," he said.

Galleck's sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

RELATED: Details emerge about death of Bangor man

RELATED: Bangor homicide victim's friends speak out