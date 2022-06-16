Bangor man plans to flip a tire for one mile for Maine veterans

A Bangor man is attempting to break a personal time record and funds raised record by flipping a giant tire for one mile.

BANGOR, Maine — Flipping a giant tire can seem like a crazy workout to most people, but doing it for a mile brings it to a whole different level.

Mike Laliberte plans to flip a 400-pound tire for one mile and hopes to beat his personal record of two hours and 30 minutes.

Some might be thinking Laliberte is a crazy man, but he’s actually doing it to support the Maine Veterans Project.

Up until July 4, Mike will be accepting donations for Maine Veterans Project with the goal of raising $22,000 in honor of the 22 veterans lost to suicide each day.

“To lose 22 veterans a day just to suicide, that’s not acceptable. We have to try to do better than that. Help out the best we can. My dad served in Vietnam. I have a bunch of good friends that have served. I’m just trying to do my part.” Laliberte said.

Laliberte will be flipping the tire down Maple Street in Bangor on June 25.

Donations can be made at the event or through his Facebook page.