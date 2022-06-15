2023 Army-Navy football game to be held at Gillette Stadium

America's Game is being hosted in New England for the first time in 124 years.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For the first time ever, Gillette Stadium, the beloved home of the New England Patriots, will hold the 2023 Army-Navy football game presented by USAA, a Patriots news release says.

Chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group Robert Kraft, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk, and Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie all made the announcement Wednesday, according to the release.

For its 124th year, the annual military game will finally make an appearance in New England.

“In New England, we value history, honor tradition, and celebrate sports rivalries,” Kraft said in the release. “That’s why we are so thrilled for the opportunity to host America’s Game at Gillette Stadium in 2023. There is no greater, more historical sports rivalry than the Army-Navy Game. It’s a nationally-televised, signature game that we have all grown up watching. It will be our privilege and honor to welcome the Army and Navy teams, their families, and all the patriots who annually attend the game."

The year 2023 not only features the Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium, but it also includes numerous notable milestones for Massachusetts and the U.S. The 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, the 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution’s maiden voyage, and the commissioning of the USS Massachusetts as a Navy vessel all take place in 2023 as well, according to the release.

“As a national leader in supporting military institutions, empowering military families, and honoring our veterans, we are proud that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has been selected as the host of the 2023 Army-Navy Game,” Gov. Baker said. “The history of the United States is intertwined with Massachusetts dating back to the founding of the National Guard in 1636 and the founding of the Army in 1775, and we look forward to adding another chapter to that rich history as we welcome servicemen and women and their families to the Commonwealth for America’s Game.”

"To host the Army-Navy Game in Massachusetts for the first time ever, and in the midst of so many signature anniversaries related to the founding of our country, will create a spectacular moment for our destination to shine,” Martha J. Sheridan, president and CEO of the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau, said in the release.

The Army-Navy game will be held on Dec. 9, 2023. Information about tickets for the event has not been made available yet.