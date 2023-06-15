Bangor man's body recovered from Penobscot River in Hampden

Crews have been searching for the man since June 8, when a witness reported seeing him jump from the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge.

HAMPDEN, Maine — The body of a Bangor man has been recovered from the Penobscot River in Hampden.

The Maine Marine Patrol, the Bangor and Brewer police departments, the Maine Forest Service, and the Maine Underwater Recovery Team have been searching for the man's body since June 8, when a witness reported seeing him jump from the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge that connects Bangor and Brewer, the release stated.

His vehicle was found abandoned in a parking lot near the bridge at the time the report was made. He has been identified as 42-year-old Christopher Henry of Bangor.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, there are resources right here in Maine that can help navigate through those thoughts and find a path to hope.

Maine Crisis Hotline: 1-888-568-1112