Bangor Circle K robbery suspect reportedly attempted to abduct clerk

The suspect reportedly showed a weapon to the clerk Sunday before taking items from the store and a car with Washington state plates.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police are searching for an alleged armed robbery suspect who they say reportedly displayed a weapon before taking items from the shop, attempted to abduct the store clerk, then fled in a stolen vehicle.

The suspect reportedly entered the Circle K on Broadway at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday and displayed a weapon, prompting the clerk to push a panic button that would alert police, Bangor police Sgt. Jason McAmbley said Monday in a news release.

The suspect then reportedly stole several items from the shop before attempting to abduct the clerk, who was able to get away. The suspect then fled the scene and is accused of stealing the clerk's car in the getaway, according to the release.

The vehicle is a silver 2001 Toyota Avalon with Washington state plate BSW5858.

The suspect is described as a man with a light complexion, about 5-foot-2, between 130 and 150 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt with black hoodie underneath, gray hat, jeans, and gray sneakers, the release stated.

Police ask that anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspect to contact them at 207-947-7384. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling 207-947-7382 ext. 3.