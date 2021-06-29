Bangor officials have a plan to stop the spread of browntail moths

Bangor officials said that in previous years they may have received a few calls about the insects but this year they have been inundated with complaints

BANGOR, Maine — While other communities around the state have already experienced the problems that come with the Browntail moth caterpillar, the city of Bangor recently had its worst-ever dealings with the insect—so bad that Bangor officials decided to try and make a plan to get ahead of the problem and stop the spread of browntail for next year.

Bangor officials said that in previous years, they may have received just a few calls about the insects, but this year, they have been inundated with complaints about nasty rashes and respiratory issues that can come from the Browntail moth caterpillars’ poisonous hairs.

Bangor Public Works Director Aaron Huotari said they want to track and map where the moths are located in the city to create a clipping program to destroy them before they hatch next spring.

Huotari said they are hoping the public will help report sightings and confirmed infestations on the city of Bangor's website.

“That would be very helpful to us,” Huotari said. “Because that will help us map and as we go out and try and collect that data, it’ll tell us where to go and what areas to go to.”

Patty Hamilton, Bangor’s director of Public Health & Community Services said, “The Browntail moth range had not reached this far until this year, prior to this it had been mostly coastal. So yes, it is accurate to say this is a new and ‘irritating’ problem we will be learning to deal with over time.”

Anyone in Bangor who wants to report a Browntail Moth Caterpillar location can click here.