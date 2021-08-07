Attorney denies attorney general charge that she overbilled for court-appointed work

Amy Fairfield says she only billed for the about 3,000 cases her office took on.

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired on July 8, 2021.

A prominent defense attorney accused of overbilling for court-appointed work says she's done nothing wrong.

Amy Fairfield is being sued by the Maine attorney general for allegedly misrepresenting the hours lawyers worked on cases to earn a higher reimbursement from the state.

Since January 2016, Fairfield & Associates has been paid $6.8 million by the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services.