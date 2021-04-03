Defense lawyer alleges 'systemic failure' at Maine state crime lab

Attorney Amy Fairfield submitted a Maine Freedom of Access Act request seeking information about the resignation of a crime lab employee in 2012

AUGUSTA, Maine — A criminal defense lawyer claims that officials have withheld information that could reveal “systemic failures” at the state police forensic lab and has filed a lawsuit against Maine for the release of those documents.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Lyman-based lawyer Amy Fairfield said Tuesday in a filing that the public deserves transparency in how the criminal justice system operates.

Fairfield submitted a Maine Freedom of Access Act request last year for information about the resignation of a crime lab employee in 2012 after he allegedly lied to superiors.