Caribou fire victim identified

Maine State Police and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are continuing to investigate the facts and circumstances that precipitated the fire.

CARIBOU, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Jan. 27.

The Caribou man who died in a multi-unit apartment building fire on Jan. 25 has been identified as 30-year-old Jason Donahue.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss publicly identified Donahue in a release Thursday.

The apartment building at 7 Water St. was deemed a total loss as a result of the fire. Several other people were able to evacuate the building, but Donahue did not make it out.