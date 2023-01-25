Multiple families displaced after two Caribou fires

Crews responded to fires located at a multi-family building on Water Street and a single-family home on Sweden Street early Wednesday morning.

CARIBOU, Maine — Multiple families were displaced after two buildings caught fire early Wednesday morning on Water and Sweden Streets in Caribou.

Around 1:50 a.m., crews were called to a multi-unit building fire on Water Street, according to a spokesperson with the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department. The building reportedly houses both businesses and residential units.

One woman was reportedly injured and was taken to Kerry Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.

Officials say they are unsure how many residents were affected or if any pets were injured in the fire.

One fire unit remains at the scene and is working with the Maine State Fire Marshal to investigate the cause of the blaze.

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with the mother of one of the victims who said her son, his girlfriend, and two children were able to escape from the fire with only what they were wearing.

The mother said she received a phone call around 2 a.m., and while she and her family are devastated, she is grateful for the Caribou firefighters for saving her family members' lives.

Our Disaster Action Team in Northern Maine is helping several families after a multi-family fire on Water St. in Caribou.



RECEPTION CENTER OPEN (7 Hatch Dr., Caribou) 👉 Get warm, eat and connect with disaster relief services. Those displaced asked to call: 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Around 8:28 a.m., crews were then called to a fire at a single-family home on Sweden Street.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but it is believed one pet may have died, the spokesperson said.

The house was declared a total loss.

Crews were reportedly unable to search for the pet because of unsafe conditions.

Sweden Street was closed due to the fire but has since reopened, according to a post from the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department.

The Red Cross of Northern New England's Reception Center is open for those looking to get warm, eat, and connect with disaster relief services, according to a Twitter post.

Those who have been displaced are asked to call 1-800-RED-CROSS.