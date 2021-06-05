Apartment fire in Rockland contained Saturday, no one injured

Officials say a tenant noticed fire in the apartment, and closed the door to the room where the fire was which helped prevent it from spreading.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Rockland firefighters responded to a report of smoke and fire in an upstairs apartment on Fulton St. in Rockland on Saturday. The call came in a little after 2:00 p.m.

Officials reported smoke from a second floor window, and stretched a hose to start working on the fire.

Officials say all of the occupants of the apartment were out and accounted for. No one was injured.

After crews got the fire in check, officials checked for extension of the fire, and to make sure the rest of the building had been evacuated.

Fire damage was contained to the room where it started, and the rest of the apartment sustained minimal water and smoke damage.

Officials say the action of one tenant prevented further damage. The tenant noticed fire in the apartment, and she closed the door to the room where the fire was. Officials say by doing this, it prevented the fire from spreading and causing further damage.