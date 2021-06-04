Auburn shooting suspect at large, considered ‘armed and dangerous'

An Auburn man was shot during the altercation Thursday. Police arrested one suspect, but another remains at large

AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston man who police say is a suspect in a shooting is at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

The Auburn Police Department said in a release Friday that around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of the Walmart on Mount Auburn Ave. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old Auburn man had been shot in the parking lot following an altercation with a known acquaintance. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center to be treated for the non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say one of the suspects, Sincere George, 19, of Lewiston, fled the scene of the altercation Thursday night in a black 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt with Maine plates. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police, and he shouldn’t be approached. People are asked to call 9-1-1 if he’s spotted.

The other suspect, a 16-year-old of Lewiston, was arrested and charged with elevated aggravated assault, assault, and reckless conduct with a firearm.