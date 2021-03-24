Another report of shots fired in a Lewiston neighborhood, according to police

For the second time in a few days, the Lewiston Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired

LEWISTON, Maine — For the second time in a few days, the Lewiston Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in a local neighborhood.

According to a press release from Lewiston Police Department Lt. David St. Pierre, residents reported the sound of apparent gunfire in the area of 36-38 College St. in Lewiston Monday night. St. Pierre said the alleged suspect ran from the scene before police arrived.

Upon arrival, investigators found evidence that 36 College St. was hit by gunfire, but luckily, no one was injured in the apparent shooting.

St. Pierre said there had not been any arrests in the case at this time.

"We are asking anyone with information to call the Lewiston Police Department," said St. Pierre in the release. "The primary investigator is Det. Provost who can be reached at 207-513-3001 x 3316. For emergency or time-sensitive information, dial 911 or 207-784-6421 #1 (dispatch)."