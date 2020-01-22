BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Brunswick Police Department is asking for the public’s help solving a rash of commercial burglaries, according to a press release.

The Church of Nazarene on McKeen Street was robbed on the night of Jan. 16. The following night, the Good Shepherd Church on Maine Street, Black Pub Brewing and D’Tail’s Dog Grooming on Bath Road were also robbed, and on Jan. 19, Flight Deck Brewing and Blue Dog Daycare at Brunswick Landing were hit as well.

Brunswick Det. John Roma said what was taken from the businesses and churches includes money, music equipment, and a mix of electronics. Police are not sure if this is one person or a group of people but have surveillance video and photos of person(s) of interest.

Brunswick Police Dept.

Police ask if anyone can identify the subjects or have any information on the burglaries to contact Det. Roma at 207-721-4341.

