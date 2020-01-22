LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department said it is taking increased proactive law enforcement measures in the wake of a recent shooting on Walnut Street.

With the help of Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents, Lewiston police said they completed several bail compliance, warrant and probation checks on Tuesday night.

A number of suspects were charged with a variety of crimes as a result:

Jasheen Moody, 38, of Lewiston, was arrested on a warrant of arrest for felony level theft at 102 Pierce St.

Marquis Hines, 31, of Wethersfield CT was arrested on a warrant for felony drug trafficking at 126 College St.

Devin Leonard, 27, of Lewiston was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking schedule W drugs (Heroin and Crack Cocaine) at 230 Bartlett St. Police also seized over $1,000.00 cash in suspected drug proceeds.

Martin Hammond, 58, of Lewiston was summonsed for class D violation of SORNA (Sex Offender Registry Notification Act) at 26.5 Webster St.

Ian Standring, 34, of Lewiston was arrested on a probation violation at 92 Bartlett St.

Raymond Thompson, 28, of Lewiston was arrested on a probation violation and also issued a criminal summons charging for a violation of SORNA (Sex Offender Registry Notification Act).

Gabriel Sanchez, 36, of Lewiston was arrested on a warrant of arrest for failure to pay fines for violation of conditional release at 102 Knox St.

Lewiston police said they conducted about 25 bail, probation, and other related checks.

