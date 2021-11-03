Couple discovers 80-year-old man dead along a jetty in Portsmouth

N.H. State Police say an 80-year-old man was found dead in the water off Four Tree Island in Portsmouth Thursday morning. Police don’t suspect foul play.

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — The body of an 80-year-old man was discovered in the water off Four Tree Island in Portsmouth, New Hampshire Thursday morning, N.H. State Police said.

According to police, a couple was walking on the island around 10:18 a.m. when they saw a body in the water on the east side of the island at the base of the jetty. The couple immediately reported it to the police.

Portsmouth police and fire departments responded, and determined the man was dead. Police said the 80-year-old man was dressed in a jacket, jeans, and work boots.

Police said they do not suspect foul play.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.