YORK, Maine — Local police are asking residents to be aware of phone scammers acting as unemployment or social security representatives.
In a Facebook post Thursday, York Police said the callers ask for, or to verify information, as well as asking to buy gift cards and give out the numbers on the back. Police said to not do any of this or not to call any number the scammer might give you.
If you are wanting to talk to someone regarding unemployment or social security, the police said to look up the number to that specific department and call them directly.