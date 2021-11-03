Maine Attorney General's office investigating racist flyers found in Portland

Police say the flyers are "not considered a 'hate crime' because no victims were identified and there was no immediate threat."

PORTLAND, Maine — The state Attorney General's Office is looking into some racist flyers that were posted in Portland. They were found in the West End.

Portland Police say two flyers were posted on private property on Gray St. addressed to "white men."

The flyers show Nazi imagery, promote white supremacy, and denounce the Black Lives Matter movement.

Police say the flyers are "not considered a 'hate crime' because no victims were identified and there was no immediate threat." However, the neighborhood feels it is still a cause for concern.