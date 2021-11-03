Harpswell man charged after allegedly firing handgun at Topsham home

Christopher Williams, 41, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly fleeing the Meadow Road home

TOPSHAM, Maine — A Harpswell man was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly firing a handgun at his girlfriend's house in Topsham.

Christopher Williams, 41, was charged with Class C felony reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and the misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief, obstructing report of a crime, and discharging a firearm within 300 feet of a dwelling.

Topsham police and deputies from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office went to the Meadow Road home at 3:20 p.m. after the alleged victim reported that a man, later identified as Wiliams, was firing several rounds from a handgun aimed at her house, Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan said.

When officers arrived at the home, the suspect was gone. The woman was uninjured, Hagan said.

Topsham police spotted the 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Williams at 3:44 p.m. on the Topsham Bypass and stopped the vehicle on Route 1 in Brunswick. Williams was arrested without incident, Hagan said.