Multiple police agencies respond to 'critical incident' in Clinton after driver attempts to 'elude' police

CLINTON, Maine — Maine State Police and Clinton police are responding to a "critical incident" on East River Road in Clinton, state police spokesperson Katy England said in a release Thursday.

According to the Clinton Police Department, they attempted to stop a vehicle Thursday morning, but the vehicle failed to stop and attempted to elude the officer.

England said state police, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Warden Service, and Skowhegan Police Department are assisting Clinton PD at the active scene.

She said there is "no threat to the public."

East River Road towards Skowhegan from Hinkley Road is currently closed.

Police on scene tell NEWS CENTER Maine the "incident" started in Waterville before Clinton took over the "pursuit." Police say they are negotiating with the driver.

NEWS CENTER Maine is on scene working to confirm details. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.