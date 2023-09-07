80 year-old Maine equestrian makes a remarkable comeback

Jean Murphy-Ashton suffered serious injuries when a horse fell on her two years ago. This weekend, she hoped back on the saddle

HOLLIS, Maine — Equestrians from all corners of New England flocked to Hollis to witness a display of skill and determination at the State of Maine Dressage Association's Annual Summer Breeze Show.

Among the talented participants, one remarkable woman stood out.

At 80 years old, Jean Murphy-Ashton defied expectations and overcame a devastating accident to showcase her passion for horse riding.

Her inspiring journey serves as a testament to her unwavering spirit and love for the sport.

The Summer Breeze Show holds deep significance for Murphy-Ashton.

"It's hard to describe; it means so much to me. I would be lost without it," she said.

Jean's presence at the show intrigued many, not just because of her age but due to her remarkable recovery.

"There were some of us who thought she would never ride again, but here she is in the saddle, on her own horse, at a show she's competing at, at 80 years old and her horse is 21 years old," Cindi Spear, Vice President of the State of Maine Dressage Association, said.

In 2021, Jean Murphy-Ashton experienced a tragic accident while riding a horse.

The horse fell backward, landing on her. Recounting the incident, Jean said, "I could hear the horse trying to get up with her feet, and then she landed on me again. I knew I had broken something, but I couldn't even move my legs."

The injuries she sustained included seven broken ribs on one side, six on the other, and a fractured pelvis, among others. However, after undergoing rehabilitation, she wasted no time getting back in the saddle.

Her commitment to her horses goes beyond simply riding them.

She takes care of her own horses and is involved in all aspects of their well-being.

"She does the work too. It's not like she has someone who's doing it for her," Spear added.

This level of dedication and hands-on involvement demonstrates Murphy-Ashton's deep love and connection with her equine companions.

Following her performance, Jean Murphy-Ashton became a member of the esteemed Century Club. This unique club celebrates the partnership between a horse and rider whose combined ages equal 100 years.

"It's special today with Geartsje; I've had her since she was two," she added.

The bond between Murphy-Ashton and her horse is clearly a special one that has withstood the test of time.

When asked about her future in riding, she confidently stated, "as long as I can get my leg over that horse, I'm riding."