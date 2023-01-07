Maine's first-ever cat lounge is now open, offering a safe haven for kitty lovers

The lounge also serves as a platform to help cats from the Androscoggin Humane Society find their forever homes.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Saturday marked an exciting milestone for cat lovers in Maine as the doors of the Meow Lounge in Westbrook swung open to the public for the first time.

This unique establishment is not your typical café or hangout spot. It's a safe and inviting place for people to spend quality time with cats and, if all goes well, even provide a forever home for one of these adorable felines.

The concept behind the Meow Lounge is simple yet ingenious. It offers visitors the chance to sign up for a time slot to interact with up to 12 cats at a time.

The limited capacity ensures a cozy and comfortable environment for both the cats and the guests.

In fact, the Meow Lounge maintains a strict one-to-one cat-to-person ratio, allowing for a more personal and meaningful connection between the feline residents and their potential adopters.

All the cats in the Meow Lounge come from the Androscoggin Humane Society, an organization dedicated to rescuing and caring for animals in need.

By providing a space for these cats to shine, the lounge also serves as a platform to help them find their forever homes.

Anne Beal, the passionate owner of the Meow Lounge, expressed her vision for the establishment.

"This is just a really nice way to offer a safe environment where people can get to know the cats and the cats can show their true personalities. People can come more than once to see if this is a cat that would fit into [their] home and works with [them]," she said.

One of the most heartwarming aspects of the Meow Lounge is that all the cats in residence are available for adoption.

So, if you find yourself irresistibly drawn to the charm of one of the feline residents during your visit, you have the opportunity to offer them a loving home and a bright future.

Additionally, the Meow Lounge plans to give back to the community.

Part of the ticket sales generated from visitors' experiences will be donated to the Androscoggin Humane Society.