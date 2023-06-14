Animal Refuge Leage of Greater Portland hosts annual Ales for Tails fundraiser

Ales for Tails takes place Saturday in South Portland. Attendees can sample Maine beer while socializing their dogs.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The spring and summer are busy kitten seasons for the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland. On top of that, the shelter has seen more surrenders and fewer adoptions this year, something marketing director Kyra Hunsicker relates to the housing crisis.

"Puppies tend to sit around for a little bit longer because everything is more expensive, but we’re so grateful for the ones who do find homes," Hunsicker said.

One of those puppies waiting for a forever home is Norma, a 6-month-old mix from Georgia. She came out to play with our camera crew while we spoke with Hunsicker. Norma loves to play fetch and give kisses and despite her puppy energy, knows how to sit for a treat.

Fundraisers like Ales for Tails help the team at ARLGP cover the costs of bringing animals like Norma up to Maine to find homes. It also covers costs of feeding, housing, and caring for the animals while in their care or in foster homes.

Ales for Tails is happening Saturday, June 17, and combines dogs and beer on the beach.

"We have 14 Maine brewers who will be there pouring brews, unlimited while supplies last with 8-ounce mugs," Hunsicker said. "If you love beer and you love dogs, it's the thing to go to. Even if you don't like beer but you love dogs, we have a DD [designated driver] ticket, which is just a cheaper ticket to come and have a good time."

Ales for Tails happens Saturday at Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse in South Portland. Guests can bring their well-behaved dogs on leash to socialize on the beach with other dogs, and some are available for adoption.

You can find ticket information, and a wish list for the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland on its website.