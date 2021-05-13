71-year-old bridge in Hampden to be replaced with new tech

The bridge in question is Twin Bridge, which carries Route 69 over the West Branch of the Souadabscook Stream in Hampden.

HAMPDEN, Maine — The Maine transportation department says a 71-year-old bridge in the Bangor area will be replaced by a kind of bridge never before used in the state.

The bridge in question is Twin Bridge, which carries Route 69 over the West Branch of the Souadabscook Stream in Hampden.

The Maine Department of Transportation said Tuesday the bridge’s replacement will use a composite tub girder system in a “double T” configuration that has not been used in the state before.