The Bicycle Coalition of Maine offers new rides for the upcoming season

Their website offers safety tips as well as an interactive map for bike routes.

MAINE, Maine — The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is gearing up to help cyclists get back out on the road safely. They recently announced their new line up of rides for the upcoming season. These rides are being built from the ground up with health and safety as the number one priority, while offering a huge range of opportunities for riders of all kinds throughout the state. They’ve just launched registration for The Women’s Ride coming up on June 5th.

Biking is an activity that is pretty Covid safe, and since last summer there has been an uptick in the number of folks who are getting out and hitting the road.

Will Elting is the Event Director for the Bicycle Coalition of Maine. "We are partnering with local bike clubs, bike shops, other organizations to hold small rides, so no more than 25 people at a location all across the state. So at this time we have 19 different rides available; we've got rides everywhere from Kittery up to Madawaska... Options available for road riding, gravel riding, and mountain biking as well. No matter where you are in the state, what kind of riding you do, how long you’ve been riding, we really tried to make it so that any female cyclist in the state can find a great ride to participate in on the 5th."