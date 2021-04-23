The Bicycle Coalition of Maine offers new rides for the upcoming season

MAINE, Maine — The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is gearing up to help cyclists get back out on the road safely. They recently announced their new line up of rides for the upcoming season. These rides are being built from the ground up with health and safety as the number one priority, while offering a huge range of opportunities for riders of all kinds throughout the state. They’ve just launched registration for The Women’s Ride coming up on June 5th.
Biking is an activity that is pretty Covid safe, and since last summer there has been an uptick in the number of folks who are getting out and hitting the road.
Will Elting is the Event Director for the Bicycle Coalition of Maine. "We are partnering with local bike clubs, bike shops, other organizations to hold small rides, so no more than 25 people at a location all across the state. So at this time we have 19 different rides available; we've got rides everywhere from Kittery up to Madawaska... Options available for road riding, gravel riding, and mountain biking as well. No matter where you are in the state, what kind of riding you do, how long you’ve been riding, we really tried to make it so that any female cyclist in the state can find a great ride to participate in on the 5th."
Another ride, Bike Maine Weekend, will happen in Machias in September. The BCM’s website has an events calendar and is full of resources for folks just getting in to biking, as well as anyone interested in signing up for one of their rides. They offer an interactive map with over 150 cycling routes across the state. If you would like to learn more about the work of the Bike Coalition of Maine, click here.