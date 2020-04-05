MEDDYBEMPS, Maine — Maine Game Wardens are investigating the death of a 62-year-old Calais man on Bearce Lake Sunday evening.

According to the Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, two kayakers on Bearce Lake in Meddybemps heard a man yelling for help around 6 p.m. Sunday night. The man was in the water next to his capsized kayak.

The two kayakers paddled over to assist him, and when they got there in about five minutes, they found Francis R. Beaulieu floating unresponsive in his life jacket.

They brought Beaulieu to shore where Downeast EMS was waiting to help.

Emergency medical personnel attempted to revive Beaulieu but were unsuccessful and he was declared deceased on the scene.

Beaulieu was brought to Mays Funeral Home in Calais. The boating fatality remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service.

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories people are reading: