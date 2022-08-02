Wines for Valentine’s Day

Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education shares her favorites for the holiday.

PORTLAND, Maine — Chocolates, cards, flowers, jewelry … in case you hadn’t noticed, Valentine’s Day is coming!

Whether you go all-in on the romance, you’re planning a fun "gal-entine’s" night, or you prefer to lock the door and binge movies with chips and ice cream, wine can make a great addition to your evening.

Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education is here with her wine picks for Feb. 14, featuring an array of selections from Spain, France, and Italy (the romance countries, naturally).

Conquilla Rosado Cava, Spain

Maia: "Pink bubbles are a must-have for Valentine’s Day! 100% Pinot Noir, crisp and dry with notes of cherry, red currant, lemon, and spice. Nice zippy tang! Great with oysters, fried foods (cheese fries!), seafood paella, charcuterie, crab cakes, sushi."

Price: $14

De Faveri Prosecco DOCG, Italy

Maia: "Elegant and rich, this is no ordinary Prosecco! Aromas of apple and peach with flowers, hazelnut, and honey on the palate. Exquisite! Arancini, Camembert, Piave, Prosciutto, lovely with brunch: frittata, quiche, crepes."

Price: $20-$22

La Dame Blanche Bordeaux Blanc, France

Maia: "A lovely, fresh and juicy Sauvignon Blanc from the Medoc with notes of grapefruit, lemon, honeydew, and peach. Long, luscious finish. Baked halibut, oysters, stuffed clams, chicken piccata, pork tenderloin."

Price: $22

GD Vajra Langhe Rosso, Italy

Maia: "A blend of Barbera, Dolcetto, Pinot Noir and Nebbiolo, this beauty from the Langhe in Piedmont has aromas of red plum and cherry with flavors of earth, spice, and roses. Smooth tannins. Perfect with Italian food! Bruschetta, Pasta Bolognese, beef ragu, veal parmesan, beef tenderloin."

Price: $18

Fontanafredda Barolo Serralunga d’Alba DOCG

Maia: "A big, bold, structured Barolo (fit for a king!) Dry and tannic with a velvety texture. Notes of roses, tar, raspberry, vanilla, and spice. A hint of underbrush. A stunner of a wine! Osso Bucco, prime rib, truffles, risotto with porcini."

Price: $50