Maine florists advise people to order Valentine's Day flowers now

WELLS, Maine — Valentine's Day is a week away, and anyone who hasn't ordered flowers yet may run into some challenges, especially if they wanted something specific.

Some florists in Maine are having difficulty getting certain flowers, and the ones they have are pricey.

"It's been a nightmare for florists," Flowers By Christine owner, Christine Chase, said.

Chase said a bouquet that used to cost $50 now costs between $65 and $70.

In Yarmouth, 48LongStems ships flowers across the country, and the business said it's having problems with inventory shipping delays.

1-800-Flowers.com said in a statement:

"While there may be some industry shortages due to increased consumer demand and ongoing shipping issues...we're planning to deliver approximately 23 million stems, including 15 million roses for the Valentine's Day holiday."

Meanwhile, Maine florists advise customers to order now and be patient.

"You have to really prepare," Chase said.