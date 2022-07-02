Valentine's Day gifts that are made in Maine

The romantic holiday is approaching, and here are some gifts made in the Pine Tree State.

MAINE, USA — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and if shoppers haven't found the perfect something for their sweetheart, there are some options for Maine-made gifts.

Kristan Vermeulen, the Makers of USA podcast host, compiled a list of Made in Maine gifts for the holiday.

Mad Patti Hat Co handcrafts hats in Freeport



The hats have a rustic look and give a fresh spin to the 'crop-top' hat style. Customers can have them custom-made, or there are also ready-to-wear hats.



The price point ranges from $400-$900+ for custom orders.

Emily Shaffer Studio in Lincolnville

Shafer is originally from Pennsylvania, but she now lives in Lincoln. She creates one-of-a-kind sterling silver jewelry with a matte finish. Shafer also designed a heart piece specifically for Valentine's Day.



The price point ranges from $50-$1,200 for the pieces.

Bixby Chocolate: Craft Confectionery in Rockland



The is shop offers a variety of chocolates. One of the most popular items is a dark chocolate lobster, but the shop also offers treats like peppermint, champagne bonbons, and chocolate hearts.



The price points range from $25 for the chocolate lobster to $80 for an entire Valentine's Day spread.

Island Apothecary on North Haven Island



The shop carries organic oils made specifically for the face. Vermeulen recommended the rose serum this time of year to combat dry skin and give faces a nice glow.



The price point ranges from $15-$70.

Photographer Madeline Harris in Portland

Harris offers intimate photo sessions to promote women's empowerment and self-esteem.

Vermeulen calls this a gift for women to give themselves empowerment and get them out of their comfort zone.



The price point starts at $300 for the 45-minute starter package.