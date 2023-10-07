Three stretches to include in your workout warm-up

These three moves will loosen up your entire body and help you get the most out of your workout.

PORTLAND, Maine — Whether you're running outside or lifting weights at home, you want to make sure your body is stretched and warmed up before you tackle any kind of workout.

Dynamic stretching warms up the body for any upcoming activity and helps to target specific areas you are about to take on.

The coaches at the Form Lab in Portland have three 'dynamic' stretches that are easy to do and incorporate into our daily lives.

They are:

The World's Greatest Stretch Bear Crawl Dead Bugs

Check out the full segment above with the Form Lab's head coach, Andrew Blais.