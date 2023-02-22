Old or young, arthritis can be painful but preventative steps are available

Dr. Allyson Coffin shares some stretches that can help with arthritis.

PORTLAND, Maine — Arthritis is the leading cause of work disability and impacts 24 percent of American adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

It's defined as an inflammation of the joints, but there are some things you can do to mitigate the pain.

Dr. Allyson Coffin from Align with Wellness said it’s not just affecting adults. It can also occur in children.

She added there are some supplements you can take to help prevent and lessen the pain. One of those supplements is an enzyme found in pineapple, bromelain. Coffin said eating pineapple can help, along with fish oil supplements which can help lubricate your joints.

Aside from supplements, there are also some movements you can do. Any workouts that lessen the impact on your joints, like swimming, water aerobics, or using a recumbent bike, can provide benefits. Those workouts can help get your joints moving without putting a lot of pressure on them.

There are also some movements you can do at home. She suggests wrist circles and stretches that work your neck and range of motion.

To see all of Coffin’s tips and stretches watch the full segment.