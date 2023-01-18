Five easy ways to improve your posture

Dr. Allyson Coffin shares a few ways you can improve your posture while sitting or working at your desk.

YARMOUTH, Maine — Many of us are sitting or working at a desk for a good portion of our day. If you've noticed your posture is starting to suffer because of this, Dr. Allyson Coffin is sharing five easy ways to improve it.

Coffin is a chiropractor and wellness expert who owns Align with Wellness in Yarmouth.

Here are her tips:

Raise your laptop or computer to eye level. If you are using a laptop, Coffin suggests investing in a wireless keyboard that can be used at a lower level and won't cause you to hunch over. Practice chin retractions. This involves using your neck muscles to stick your chin out in front of you and then pulling it back as far as you can. Imagine a turtle popping its head out of its shell and then tucking it back inside. Perform shoulder stretches. Roll your shoulders back and raise your arms so they look like a goalpost. Pinch your shoulders backward for a few seconds and then relax your muscles. Focus on your hips with a runner's stretch. For this stretch, you're going to need a towel. Get down on the ground and place one knee in front of you and the other behind you. Raise your arms above your head and hinge forward.

Check out the interview with Dr. Coffin for a full demonstration and, to learn more about how these stretches will help with improving your posture.