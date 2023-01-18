Bangor Area Recovery Network expands services

The Recovery Justice Network aims to set those in recovery up for success when dealing with sobriety within the correctional system.

BREWER, Maine — The Bangor Area Recovery Network has been working with those seeking recovery for years, giving support to help them succeed. The organization announced its newest expansion of services to help those recently released from Maine's correctional system.

The Recovery Justice Program will link those in recovery with community partners such as the District Attorney’s Office, correctional facilities, and law enforcement agencies to create pathways for support.

"It's really hard to go from kind of that environment where you begin and start engaging in your recovery in kind of this bubble," executive director Robert Finkett said. "You come out into the world and not only are you faced with having to sustain your recovery but to find meaningful employment, find good health care and mental health care."

In addition, those in recovery will work with BARN's Recovery Justice coaches to help line up employment, healthcare, mental healthcare services, and more to ease any stress before leaving Maine's prison systems.

"Even helping them as far as making some phone calls, so that when they get out these things are all in line," Kathy Colson said. Colson will step in as one of the Recovery Justice Coaches.

The program is thanks in part due to a $270,000 dollar grant from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Thanks to the additional funding, Finkett says while BARN has been offering similar services for a while, it will now be able to promote the program more extensively.