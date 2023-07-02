The impacts of screen time go beyond mental health for teens

Dr. Allyson Coffin from Align with Wellness shares how too much screen time can have negative health effects.

PORTLAND, Maine — Nowadays, almost everyone has a smartphone with an endless number of apps, texts, and emails. We’re on our devices more than ever, and that also holds true for most teenagers.

It’s been well documented that the average amount of screen time kids get can have a negative impact on their mental health. But it can also negatively impact their physical health.

Dr. Allyson Coffin is a chiropractor and wellness expert at Align with Wellness in Yarmouth and joined us in the 207 studio to discuss some of the effects that too much screen time can have on a developing body.

She offered some tips for parents to cut down on the amount of time kids are spent looking down at a phone or tablet.

Check out the full 207 interview with Dr. Coffin below for those tips and to learn more.